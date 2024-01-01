SWAT on scene in Dorchester after woman shot

There's an active scene in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday night following a shooting on Washington Street.

Boston police confirm one person was taken to a local hospital following the shooting just after 9 p.m. at 27 Washington St. There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Police are actively investigating what happened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An NBC10 Boston crew on scene says police have surrounded one apartment unit, and there are SWAT members present.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information as we get it.