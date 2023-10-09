Swifties, report to City Tap for 3-day ‘Eras' takeover

With Taylor Swift dominating the headlines due to her rumored romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, anticipation for the release of her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie has reached its pinnacle. And this Thursday through Saturday, "Swifties" are being invited to meet up at City Tap House in Boston's Fort Point area for what's been dubbed "The Swiftie Takeover."

Grab your pompoms, as the three-day affair kicks off when Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take the field for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. The game will be screened in the lounge area and at the bar; order tailgate-style specials – like “This is Why We Can’t Have Nice WINGS,” a choice of buffalo, plain, or BBQ wings, as well as a sausage sub, loaded tots, and stuffed pretzels – as if you’re in box seats sitting next to Kelce's mom.

On the concert film release day Friday, return to City Tap for more and Saturday for a Miss Americana-themed brunch complete with a DJ spinning Swift's chart toppers. While the space is decked in Eras décor with a photo station, you can dig into Taylor-approved brunch specials: Red, red velvet cake waffles with cream cheese icing and All Too French, French toast topped with mixed berries and whipped cream.

Over the three days, the bar will also be shaking up themed cocktails like Bejeweled, a concoction of purple edible glitter, vodka, lemonade, and a splash of soda; Champagne Problems, a prosecco flight with juice mixers; and Last Kiss, an espresso martini garnished with Hershey Kisses. And don’t forget to come dressed in your best “Swift street style” as there will be a prize for the top ensemble at Saturday’s brunch.

