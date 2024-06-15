Table Talk Pies acquired by Rise Baking Company

A famous New England brand has announced it has been acquired by Rise Baking Company.

Table Talk Pies will continue to operate in Worcester and doesn't expect any major changes in their operation, according to a press release.

It is also expected to increase production volume and possibly adding 350 employees.

“I've been very impressed with the people from Rise Baking and their integrity,” said Harry Kokkinis, Executive Chairman of the Board of Table Talk Pies. “I'm sure they will be great stewards of the Table Talk legacy and the employees who have worked so hard to make this company great.”, he added.

Table Talk Pies was founded in 1924 and their headquarters are located in Worcester, Massachusetts.