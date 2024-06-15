Worcester

Table Talk Pies acquired by Rise Baking Company

Table Talk Pies will continue to operate in Worcester and doesn't expect any major changes in their operation, according to a press release.

A famous New England brand has announced it has been acquired by Rise Baking Company.

Table Talk Pies will continue to operate in Worcester and doesn't expect any major changes in their operation, according to a press release.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It is also expected to increase production volume and possibly adding 350 employees.

“I've been very impressed with the people from Rise Baking and their integrity,” said Harry Kokkinis, Executive Chairman of the Board of Table Talk Pies. “I'm sure they will be great stewards of the Table Talk legacy and the employees who have worked so hard to make this company great.”, he added.

Table Talk Pies was founded in 1924 and their headquarters are located in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Dec 6, 2019

America's Favorite – Table Talk Pies Celebrates Family By Giving Pies

news Nov 20, 2023

Worth the money: We tried and rated pumpkin pies from Costco, Trader Joe's and more—the winner was clear

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us