boston restaurant talk

Tacos, BBQ and beer: A quick look at some new restaurants coming to Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 11 and March 17.

Amelia's Taqueria to Replace Sabroso Taqueria at Assembly Row
A local group of Mexican restaurants will be expanding to a growing development in Somerville, moving into the space where another Mexican eatery had been.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Blondie's Barbeque Plans to Replace the Red Wing Diner in Walpole
A landmark suburban diner is being replaced by a new restaurant.
Full Story

Kouzina Estiatorio in Dedham Has Closed
A Greek restaurant just southwest of Boston has shut down.
Full Story

Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. Opens New Location in Boston's Fenway
A local brewery has opened a second location, a year after the plans were first announced.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Jill Biden 48 mins ago

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to NH, Vermont

Newton 55 mins ago

Vandalism of Hamas hostage posters in Newton being investigated as hate crime

Precinct Kitchen + Bar in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed; New Concept Replacing It
A hotel restaurant in the Back Bay has shut down, though its space will apparently not be empty for long.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us