Tacos, BBQ and beer: A quick look at some new restaurants coming to Greater Boston

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 11 and March 17.

Amelia's Taqueria to Replace Sabroso Taqueria at Assembly Row

A local group of Mexican restaurants will be expanding to a growing development in Somerville, moving into the space where another Mexican eatery had been.

Blondie's Barbeque Plans to Replace the Red Wing Diner in Walpole

A landmark suburban diner is being replaced by a new restaurant.

Kouzina Estiatorio in Dedham Has Closed

A Greek restaurant just southwest of Boston has shut down.

Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. Opens New Location in Boston's Fenway

A local brewery has opened a second location, a year after the plans were first announced.

Precinct Kitchen + Bar in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed; New Concept Replacing It

A hotel restaurant in the Back Bay has shut down, though its space will apparently not be empty for long.

