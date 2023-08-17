Taunton man facing 20+ charges after leading police on car chase, ramming 2 cruisers

A Taunton man is facing over 20 charges after leading police on a car chase through four Massachusetts communities on Monday night.

Luis Melo, 33, is being charged by Raynham police with failure to stop by police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop/yield, a marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, animal cruelty and receiving stolen property over $1,200. Middleborough police are additionally charging him with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, speeding, failure to stop/yield, a marked lanes violation and a passing violation. And Taunton police are charging him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police. He also has active warrants out of Fall River and Wrentham district courts.

Also arrested by Raynham police was Crystal Metta, 30, of Middleborough, on a single charge of receiving stolen property over $1,200. She also has active warrants out of Taunton, Wareham and Attleboro district courts.

The charges stem from an incident on Monday. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Middleborough police said they located a white Infiniti that had been reported stolen out of Westport in the area of East Main Street. Officers activated their cruiser's emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled.

Officers began pursuing the vehicle, later determined to be driven by Melo, and saw it briefly stop to pick up a passenger in the area of East Main Street before once again fleeing from police.

Police pursued Melo onto Route 44 for a short time before terminating pursuit as he turned onto Route 58. Melo briefly entered Carver before returning to Middleborough. At that point, police deployed a tire deflation device on Plymouth Street, which deflated the vehicle's left rear tire.

Melo continued driving with no back tire, causing the vehicle to swerve on the road. Middleborough police once again ended their pursuit for safety reasons. Melo then began to travel into Raynham on Route 44.

Once in Raynham, police again attempted to use a tire deflation device to stop the car on Route 44, but they were unsuccessful. Melo then continued driving on Route 44 with Ryanham police continuing to pursue him. A third attempt to use a tire deflation device also proved unsuccessful.

The chase continued into Taunton on Route 44, where Melo allegedly struck a Taunton police cruiser before reentering Raynham on Route 138. While traveling on Route 138, Melo then allegedly intentionally struck a Raynham police cruiser, which later had to be towed from the scene.

At that point, police were finally able to take Melo and his passenger, later identified as Metta, into custody in the Taco Bell parking lot in Raynham.

During a search of the stolen vehicle, police found a small French Bulldog inside. The dog was taken to the Lakeville Animal Shelter for further evaluation. It is not believed to belong to either suspect.

No details were released on bail or arraignment dates for Melo and Metta.