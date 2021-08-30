Taunton Standoff Ends With Man's Arrest, Woman's Death

A woman has died and a man was arrested after an hourslong standoff with police early Monday morning outside the couple's home in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Police were called to 881 Bay Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired and found a woman shot in the driveway. The victim, later identified as 71-year-old Dianne Silveira, was rushed to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, 86-year-old Edmund Silveira fled back inside the residence the couple had shared. He refused to come outside and a standoff ensued.

Local and state police along with members of the Southeast Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, responded to the scene.

A robot was sent into the home just before 1 a.m. and officers were able to determine Silveira was unconscious in the kitchen. SWAT members then entered the home and took Silveira into custody.

Silveira was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for several wounds to his wrist and neck, which appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds. He is charged with assault and battery by means of a firearm while the investigation continues.

Silveira will be unable to be arraigned until he is medically cleared. He remains hospitalized at this time.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, Homicide Unit prosecutors and Taunton Police are investigating the homicide.