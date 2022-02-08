Teen Charged in Everett Warehouse Fire

An 18-year-old has been arrested on charges tied to a large factor fire in Everett last month.

Everett police announced Tuesday night that 18-year-old Michael Mambrino has been charged with burning a building and causing injury to a firefighter. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The fire broke out Jan. 23 in a large factory building on Norman Street that was under demolition. It was empty at the time. A nearby parking garage and a telephone pole also caught fire, prompting crews to cut power to the area.

The fire destroyed the warehouse and caused damage to a nearby garage. One firefighter was hurt, though the injuries were not life-threatening.

A hazardous materials team was called over concerns about potential chemicals in the building.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered in the case.

UPDATE: Everett’s deputy fire chief says the state hazmat team was called in to make sure there were no chemicals left in the building that was scheduled for demolition. He says firefighters are putting out hot spots, and that the fire is still smoldering. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/XeOQv7AirP — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 24, 2022

