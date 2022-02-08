Local

Teen Charged in Everett Warehouse Fire

The fire at an old factory on Norman Street, which authorities say was intentionally set, destroyed the building and caused damage to a nearby garage

By Staff Reports

An 18-year-old has been arrested on charges tied to a large factor fire in Everett last month.

Everett police announced Tuesday night that 18-year-old Michael Mambrino has been charged with burning a building and causing injury to a firefighter. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The fire broke out Jan. 23 in a large factory building on Norman Street that was under demolition. It was empty at the time. A nearby parking garage and a telephone pole also caught fire, prompting crews to cut power to the area.

The fire destroyed the warehouse and caused damage to a nearby garage. One firefighter was hurt, though the injuries were not life-threatening.

A hazardous materials team was called over concerns about potential chemicals in the building.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered in the case.

Firefighters put out a large fire that spread to several buildings in an industrial park overnight in Everett, Massachusetts.

