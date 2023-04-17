Teen Girl Dies After ‘Tragic Accident' in Middleton Driveway

A teen has died after she suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in a driveway in Middleton, Massachusetts last week, according to the district attorney.

The teen was hit by a car in a driveway on Meadowlark Farm Lane last Monday.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said she was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died Sunday.

The driver stayed on scene at the time of the crash and has cooperated with the investigation, the DA said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At this stage, investigators say they believe this was a tragic accident.

The driver was not hurt. A responding officer was treated for a minor leg injury and released from the hospital.

The victim has not been publicly identified.