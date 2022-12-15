Teen Grazed by Bullet in Jamaica Plain, Boston Police Say

Police say a teenager was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The Boston Police Department said the shooting occurred before 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Boylston Street, near the Samuel Adams brewery.

Police said the condition of the 14-year-old victim was not immediately known, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, according to authorities.