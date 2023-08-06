Teen Killed in Boat Crash on New Hampshire Lake

A teen is dead following a boat crash on Crescent Lake in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

The incident happened shortly before 11a.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the teen was operating a boat when it crashed into the back of another boat that had slowed down on the lake.

Good Samaritans pulled the teen from the boat, administered CPR and brought him to the boat dock before first responders arrived. The teen was taken to Huggins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second boat operator involved in the crash was not hurt.

Authorities have not released the name of the boat operators but say they were both from New York state. Authorities say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.