Teen Stabbed Multiple Times at Cape Cod Mall

A teenager was flown by medical helicopter to a children's hospital in Rhode Island after he was stabbed multiple times Monday evening at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Barnstable police were called to the shopping center on Iyannough Road around 4 p.m. for a report of a person who had been stabbed. Responding officers found a 17-year-old with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.

The victim was taken to the Barnstable Municipal Airport and then transferred by Boston MedFlight to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, RI, with serious injuries. Police said he is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

According to police, the stabbing was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect, and it does not appear to be random.

Police have not identified the suspect involved, or said if that person was arrested.

An investigation into what happened remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3874.

Video from the scene later Monday showed several police cruisers parked near the Macy's with officers standing on the sidewalk. Police haven't said where exactly the stabbing occurred at the mall.

The Cape Cod Mall markets itself as the Cape and Islands only indoor, regional shopping center, that is anchored by Target, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Barnes & Noble. It's home to over 60 shops and eateries, as well as a Regal Cinemas 12 theater megaplex and Planet Fitness. The shopping center, managed by Simon Property Group, is located off of Routes 132 and 28 in the heart of the Hyannis retail shopping district.