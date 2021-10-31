Teen Taken to the Hospital after Shooting at a Halloween Party in Haverhill

Police said they are investigating an incident involving a gun being fired at a Halloween party in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Haverhill police said they were called to the shooting at a Halloween party on Rosemont Street late Saturday evening at 11:45 p.m.

Police said a 16-year-old male from Haverhill was taken to a local hospital for what they described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting incident contact Det. Penny Portalla at (978) 722-1566.