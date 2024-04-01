Teen wanted on murder charge in 2023 Brockton killing arrested in Worcester

A teenager who'd been one of Massachusetts State Police's most wanted fugitives in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton last February was arrested Monday, police said.

Khamari Price, 17, had been wanted on a murder charge over the Feb. 26, 2023, killing of Mark Boyd. He was tracked to Worcester and was taken into custody Monday at 9:41 a.m. on West Boylston Street, according to state police.

Price had been added to their most wanted list in October.

Boyd, 33, was found unresponsive on North Main Street with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities have said. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office has been investigating Boyd's death.

Price was expected to face the murder charge in Brockton District Court Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.