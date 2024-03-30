Teenager arrested in connection to Mattapan armed robbery

A teenager was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection to armed robberies in Mattapan.

Boston Police say a 15-year-old was arrested as a suspect of three recent armed robberies.

Police say he was arrested in connection to armed robberies at 766 Blue Hill Avenue, 844 Blue Hill Avenue and 124 Harvard Street.

The robberies took place on March 26, March 27 and March 28 respectively.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to authorities, they recovered a replica gun and clothing that matched the description during the arrest.

The teenager was charged with three counts of delinquent to wit; armed robbery (while masked).

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.