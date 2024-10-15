Weather

Temperature roller coaster continues: Sunny Tuesday, first frost possible this week

The first frost is possible on Thursday morning

By Sydney Welch

In true fall fashion, the temperature roller coaster continues with sunny skies. Dry weather is expected through Wednesday night, but it will be windy and cooler than usual for mid-October.

There could be a few isolated showers over Cape Cod and nearby islands on Thursday, but overall, high pressure will bring dry conditions and warmer temperatures heading into next week. 

Wednesday morning will be cold, with lows in the 30s and low 40s with wind chills making it feel even colder.

By Thursday morning, the wind calms a bit and the first frost is possible for Greater Boston and Central Mass. That is on par with the season, as Worcester's normal first frost is Oct. 16, and the normal first frost for the suburbs is Oct. 12. 

As cool as it is now, we will flip the coin back to warmer fall days by the weekend. Saturday highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, staying above normal through next week. 

