Temperatures Drop Sunday Before Snow Breaks Out Monday Night

Heavy rain, coastal flooding and gusty winds – it wasn’t a very nice start to the weekend.

Temperatures were remarkably warm. Boston missed 60 by a couple of degrees, but Norwood, Providence, Taunton, New Bedford and Plymouth all climbed into the 60s.

Most areas received 1.5 inches to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. The tidal gauge in Boston Harbor reached 13.08’, which is the highest level since January.

Temperatures will drop through the day on Sunday. Winds will be feisty out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with some gusts surpassing 40 mph. Most of the day with be dry except for a few mountain snow showers.

Colder weather returns Monday with high temperatures in the 30s. Snow will break out Monday night and turn to rain along the coast by Tuesday morning. It’s possible that we could see a plowable snow north of the Pike. Tuesday morning could be a slow drive to work and school.

Once that storm system departs, it will turn significantly colder by the end of the week. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 20s for most.

Through the weekend temperatures only moderate gradually. Our next chance for wintry precipitation will be late next weekend and early next week. Stay tuned.