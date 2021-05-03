10 Fun, Socially-Distant Activities in Lowell

Located along the Merrimack River, Lowell is a great place for outdoor, socially distanced activities.

Here are 10 things to do in Lowell:

Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsboro State Forest

Looking to get outside?

A trail at Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsboro State Forest.

Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsboro State Forest is over 1000 acres spread across three towns with opportunities to hike, bike and horseback ride.

There are also ponds, swamps and wetlands for boating and fishing opportunities.

National Streetcar Museum

Want a lesson in public transportation?

The National Streetcar Museum will teach you all you need to know about the development of urban rail transportation in cities.

There even is a working streetcar that tours visitors around downtown between May and October.

Jack Kerouac Park

Are you a literary fanatic?

Lowell serves as the location for some of Beat author Jack Kerouac’s novels and Kerouac Park honors his legacy.

Excerpts of his work are featured around the park to serve as inspiration.

Many love to read, write and picnic in this beautiful park.

Rogers Fort Hill Park

With over 30 acres, Rogers Fort Hill Park is home to beautiful trees and flowers.

Rogers Fort Hill Park.

Here you can find ancient trees that go back for decades.

Merrimack River

Want to walk along a river? Try walking along the riverwalk on the Merrimack River.

A trail along The Merrimack River.

Along the way check out an old turbine and dam and sluiceway to learn more about old river operations.

Boott Cotton Mills Museum

Want to learn about the role Lowell played in America’s history?

With multiple different exhibits, learn about the industrial revolution and hear stories of those who made Lowell a successful planned industrial city.

Northern Canal Walkway

Want to get some exercise?

Walk along 36 foot high Northern Canal Walkway for incredible views of the Merrimack River.

New England Quilt Museum

Looking to refine your quilting history?

The Quilt Museum features antique quilts as well as talks on the ancient art of quilt making.

The New England Quilt Museum.

There are computers where you can try out quilt making software for an interactive experience.

Shedd Park

One of the greenest spaces in the Lowell area, Shedd Park is a great summer day getaway location.

With more than 50 acres, Shedd Park has baseball fields, tennis and basketball courts as well as a water park.

Lowell National Historic Park

Learn about the history of industry and labor on a boat, trolley or walking tour of the Lowell National Historic Park.

The park includes textile mills, worker housing, canals, and 19th-century commercial buildings.