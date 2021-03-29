10 in Your Town 10 in your town These Images Show the Historic Gems of Billerica These photos show the historic beauty of Billerica By Mark Garfinkel • Published 25 mins ago • Updated 25 mins ago Mark Garfinkel Billerica is home to an abundance of parks and outdoor treasures, as well as a plethora of historic sites. From beautiful churches to the Middlesex Canal Museum, this is Billerica. Photos: Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. This article tagged under: 10 in your townBillericaNBC10 in Your Town 0