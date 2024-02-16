Testimony continues Friday in Adam Montgomery murder trial: Watch live

DNA evidence is now being examined in the Adam Montgomery murder trial. He's accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony and hiding her body.

On Thursday, jurors were shown a portion of a blood-stained ceiling from one of the places where Montgomery is accused of keeping the body.

A DNA expert testified that the blood could be a match.

"This analysis provides very strong support for the proposition that Harmony Montgomery is a contributor to the DNA profile obtained from the sample," said Alan Ackroyd-Isales, of DNA Labs International.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The jury also heard Thursday from two former coworkers of Adam Montgomery at Portland Pie Co. in Manchester, where Adam is believed to have stored Harmony's body for a time.

Thursday's testimony in the case over the death and disappearance of Harmony Montgomery covered a bag prosecutors say her father carried her body in and the U-Haul truck he allegedly used to finally dump her body. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Adam Montgomery's estranged wife Kayla testified last week that Adam beat Harmony to death after a bathroom accident in the car they were living in. Authorities believe the girl was killed on Dec. 7, 2019, almost two years before she was reported missing. The girl's body still has not been found.

Adam Montgomery has not returned to the courtroom since jury selection over a week ago.

Testimony resumed Friday morning, with prosecutors calling Travis Beach as their first witness of the day. Prosecutors allege that Beach rented a U-Haul that Adam Montgomery used to dispose of Harmony's body in March of 2020. Beach's ex-girlfriend, Britney Bedard, testified Thursday that the U-Haul was rented "in someone's name" and they needed a credit card on file, so Adam and Brendan Middleton rented the vehicle using her card.

Middleton, who is currently incarcerated, also testified Thursday about the U-Haul truck that he rented March 3, 2020, which he then passed along to Beach and Bedard. Records showed the truck traveled more than 100 miles by the time it was returned, but he didn't return it, Middleton testified.

Beach testified Friday that he has known Adam Montgomery "since he was 17 years old." He said Montgomery contacted him in March of 2020 and asked if Beach could rent a U-Haul for him.

"I didn't hesitate. He was a friend. I wasn't thinking of anything negative," Beach said. "I was at his apartment, saw everything packed up, put one and one together and thought it was two. It wasn't."