The Boston Pride fans say ‘jury's still out,' on Professional Women's Hockey League

When the Mark Walter Group bought out the Premier Hockey Federation in June, fans worried it meant the end of their favorite team -- The Boston Pride -- but now they're getting a new one.

Boston is one of six cities in the U.S. and Canada that will be home to the newly founded Professional Women’s Hockey League. Tuesday’s official announcement comes after a years-long feud between the Professional Women’s Hockey Players' Association and the now disbanded Premier Hockey Federation, which was home to The Boston Pride.

“I went from not knowing it existed to completely heartbroken that it was gone," fan Nick D’Ascensao told NBC10 Boston. "We really hope that those players that put their heart on the line, that were there every Friday, every Saturday, every Sunday, every practice, putting on a spectacle for the show, for the kids -- we hope they get treated fairly. So, jury's still out."

With financial backing from LA Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and the clout of retired tennis great Billie Jean King, the hope is to gain traction as one united North American league. Each team will have a 10-day window to sign three free agents through Sept. 10, before holding a 15-round draft on Sept. 18. Teams can sign no more than 20 players to contracts before training camps open in November.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“Never did I dream of something like this," former player’s association leader Jayna Hefford said during a Tuesday press conference. “The journey to get us here has been long. It's been twisted. It's been empowering, but I'm not sure success comes in a straight line."

The first 24-game season starts in January and a lot of young fans are looking forward to watching. D’Ascensao and his nine-year-old daughter, Grace, have gotten to know The Boston Pride players over the past few years. The father of two from Milton said professional women’s hockey players aren't just good role models for his daughter, they teach important life lessons.

“There's tens of thousands of little girls pressed up against the glass or watching online thinking to themselves, that could be me someday," D’Ascensao said. “It helps them understand the world has come quite a ways, but I think it's actually moments like this that kind of put in perspective, we still have a ways to go.”

Another fan and father, James Delorey, echoed D’Ascensao's sentiment.

“They can look out on the ice and kind of see themselves in ten, 15, 20 years as hockey players," Delorey said.

Delorey, who grew up in Beverly but now lives in Connecticut, still plays hockey for the Stamford Nordiques and enjoys sharing his passion for the sport with his two young girls. He has regularly traveled to the games with his daughters, ages four and one-and-a-half, over the last few years.

"I was thrilled to be able to go to see a game with my daughter last year, and it was such a great vibe," Delorey said. "She's almost four years old at the time and one of the players waved to her from the bench. She was thrilled. And what we did get to see was really high quality hockey -- a really terrific product."

Schedules, venues, team names and logos will be decided in the coming weeks, but fans say they’re ready to do their part.

“One thing I can promise is when that puck drops in January in Boston, we are going to be there," D’Ascensao said. "We are going to be in the front row and supporting them, just like we did before.”