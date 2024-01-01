The Fat Cat in Quincy is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]





According to a source, The Fat Cat is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the Hancock Street spot saying the following:





It is with great heartache that we have to inform you that we will be closing at the end of business on January 10th. It's been an amazing 16 years that we wouldn't have made that long without you. The plan for Fat Cat was to always move back to the East of Chestnut concept where our original location was. Unfortunately for all of us, Covid hit and that project was stalled. We have tried our best to manage the waters but it's become too much. Even with the kindness and generosity of Foxrock Properties, the ever rising cost of goods and doing business has become a burden that is unbearable. We hope that you will come see us before we say farewell and we thank you all for your support over the last 16 years.





The Fat Cat first opened at 24 Chestnut Street in 2007, moving to its current space at 1495 Hancock Street in 2019; the restaurant is known for such options as wings, burgers, fish and chips, lobster macaroni and cheese, and more.

