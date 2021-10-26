Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

The Timing and Impact of Tuesday's Nor'easter, in One Color-Coded Graphic

The when, where and how of the big storm

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Tuesday's nor'easter is scheduled to bring big wind and waves to New England over the next 24 hours. But making sense of exactly when and where the storm is going to hit can be complicated.

So the National Weather Service worked up this handy, color-coded timeline to show you not only when it will hit, but what type of impact you'll see.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As you can see from the graphic above, rain will continue throughout the day on Tuesday, with the heaviest part of the storm felt on Tuesday night. Heavy rain, flooding and strong to damaging winds that could knock out power are among the possible impacts.

Things will start to quiet down a bit on Wednesday morning, though some heavy rain and flooding potential continues. Wind gusts should also begin to die down.

But don't get too comfortable, because another potential nor'easter is expected to impact the region later this week. Stay tuned to our First Alert Weather Team for the latest details.

More on Tuesday's nor'easter

forecast 5 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Storm to Rapidly Intensify by Tuesday Night

storm damage 3 hours ago

Nor'easter Causes Traffic Delays, Power Outages in Mass.

This article tagged under:

WeatherBOSTONFirst AlertNational Weather Service
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us