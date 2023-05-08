The Latest Food and Product Recalls in Massachusetts and Across New England

The following is a list of recently-recalled food items and other products in Massachusetts and across New England. Check back regularly for updates.

May 7, 2023: The Rhode Island Department of Public Health is advising consumers that Chang Farm, located in Whatley, Massachusetts, is recalling certain mung bean sprouts because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. All 10-pound bulk bags are being recalled, as well as 12-ounce retail bags with the sell-by date of May 7, 2023. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. The products were distributed to retail stores and wholesalers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. Consumers should not consume the products and should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Chang Farm at 413-522-0234 or 413-222-5519.

Source: Rhode Island Department of Health

May 5, 2023: The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that Rushdi Food Industries is recalling its Mighty Sesame 10.9 oz. Organic Tahini (squeezable) with an expiration date of 9/25/23 that may be contaminated with Salmonella. Most of the recalled product was distributed to stores in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut during the weeks of Feb. 23 through March 5. Some of the recalled product was distributed to stores nationwide. The recalled product has an expiration date of 9/25/23 and a UPC of 858313006208. Only products with this expiration date and UPC are impacted by this recall. No other products are being recalled. Consumers should check any products they may have bought recently. Anyone who has purchased this product should not eat it. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

May 5, 2023: The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the Rhode Island Department of Health are advising consumers not to consume a specific lot (lot number SP10723-1RGH1) of the lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens ("best by" date 5/5/23), produced in its Loudon, New Hampshire, greenhouse, as they have the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157 bacteria. The product comes in a 4-oz, clear, plastic clamshell container. The recall was initiated after a sample tested by the DHHS Public Health Laboratory tested positive for E. coli O157. No illnesses have been reported to date. lēf Farms “Spice” is the only product impacted to date and affected retailers include Hannaford and Market Basket in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and New York. Consumers who have purchased the affected lēf Farms “Spice” products should discard them or present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund and then discard. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 between 8 a.m.-7 p.m. EDT or email info@lef-farms.com with the subject line: Recall.

May 4, 2023: Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number – 146 bags – of 13 oz. and 15 5/8 oz. of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer complaint. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags. The products were distributed to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, and consumers would have been able to purchase them as early as April 16, 2023.

Source: FDA

No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled. No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action. Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Source: FDA

May 2, 2023: The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services advises consumers to check if they have two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. General Mills has announced a recall for Gold Medal all purpose flour with “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in collaboration with local and state partners, are investigating an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella Infantis infections linked to Gold Medal brand flour. There have been thirteen total illnesses with 3 hospitalizations. There are no New Hampshire cases associated with this outbreak at this time. This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries, all with “Better if Used by” dates of 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024:

Product Package UPC Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour 000-16000-19610 Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour 000-16000-19580 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour 000-16000-10710 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour 000-16000-10610

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103. Consumers who no longer have the flour package and are uncertain if their flour is part of the recall are advised to discard it as it may be a recalled lot.