Massachusetts

The Most Congested Roads in Mass. on Thanksgiving Day

It seems there is no easy way to escape Thanksgiving traffic jams

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is out with the most congested spots on this Thanksgiving Day.

The heaviest traffic, in fact one of the worst roads to travel on Thanksgiving Day, is Route 3 South between Braintree and Plymouth from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Another traffic hot spot is the Massachusetts Turnpike West from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m and East from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Also, avoid Interstate Highway 84 between the Connecticut line and the Pike from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.

If you're traveling on Thanksgiving Day, expect some company. MassDOT also said that travel on Sunday will be heavy on those same roads.

Gas prices are around $3.42 per gallon in Massachusetts.

