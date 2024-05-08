The Thirsty Scholar in Somerville has closed, space sold

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime Irish pub that came under new ownership a couple of years ago has shut down, and its space has been sold.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, The Thirsty Scholar in Somerville is no longer in business, with a Corbett Group post on Instagram indicating that its Beacon Street space is one of several "successful transactions" that they have been involved with of late. We have been told that a new concept is apparently being planned for the space, though we are still waiting on details, so stay tuned for updates.

The Thirsty Scholar, which first opened back in the 1990s, closed down temporarily in the summer of 2021 before reopening with new owners in early 2022.

The address for the now-closed Thirsty Scholar was 70 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA, 02143.

