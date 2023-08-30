Norwood

‘They saved me': Norwood crash survivor reunited with first responders

Traumatic brain injury survivor Raphael Campos reunited with the paramedics who saved his life back in November 2022

By Laney Broussard

Car crash survivor Raphael Campos met the first responders who saved his life in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A Norwood, Massachusetts, man who survived a car collision in November was reunited with the first responders who saved his life on Wednesday morning.

On Nov. 23, Raphael Campos was struck by a car while walking his dog and suffered extensive brain injuries. Within minutes, first responders arrived at the scene and provided life-saving aid, according to the Norwood Fire Department. 

After a monthslong recovery learning to walk and talk again due to his traumatic brain injury, Campos finally got the chance to meet the team that saved his life at the Norwood Fire Department.

“They have a mission in life, which is saving people, and they saved me,” Campos said. “I feel grateful to be here.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Norwood Fire Department presented Campos and his family with a plaque to commemorate his courage.

More Norwood news

Norwood Jul 14

Norwood man pleads not guilty in 2021 death of his baby daughter

Massachusetts Jun 21

Road closed for several hours after crash brings down light pole in Norwood

Norwood Hospital Jun 9

Worker hurt in fall at Norwood Hospital construction site

This article tagged under:

Norwoodcar crash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us