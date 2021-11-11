‘They're Going to Attack Somebody': Revere Residents Concerned Over Coyotes

For three years, the residents of High Street in Revere, Massachusetts, have been trying to get rid of a pack of coyotes that routinely wanders through yards and dangerously close to pets and small children.

But they haven’t had any luck warding off the wild animals, which they said are no longer afraid of humans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“They’re going to attack somebody very soon,” said Jay Battista, who said the coyotes often access his yard through his fence. “It’s going to happen.”

Homeowners regularly capture the animals on cell phone video lurking around the neighborhood, usually late at night or early in the morning.

“They’re out here at 6 o’clock in the morning,” said Pauline Marino, who is afraid to let her dog walk outside alone. “They’re out at 5:30. They’re out at 7 o’clock.”

Why are we seeing so many encounters with coyotes? And what can and can't be done about them? A wildlife expert with the state weighs in. We'll also show you how to identify a coyote and what to do if you come face to face with one.

Some residents are so concerned that they won’t let their children and grandchildren play outside.

“It’s scary,” said Linda Cavalieri. “I won’t let my granddaughter come out here.”

Homeowners said they’ve tried to get help from the city multiple times, but haven’t gotten any answers.

The mayor’s office couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday.