Thieves sought after smash-and-grab burglary at Danvers smoke shop

A smoke shop in Danvers, Massachusetts, was the target of a smash-and-grab burglary early Sunday morning.

The City Smoke Shop owner tells NBC10 Boston that three masked men backed a car into the building on Route 114 just after 5 a.m., swiped what they could and then took off.

Glass was seen shattered all across the ground where the vehicle barreled into the store, the door was pushed in and some of the brick wall broke apart.

About an hour later, we're told the car was found ditched at a Double Tree Hotel.

The smoke shop owner says in six years of running this business, he's never seen anything like it.

"Cigarettes and tobacco, that's it. Drove a car in for cigarettes and tobacco, crazy man," he said.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made. NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information but has not yet heard back.