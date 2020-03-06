Local
COVID-19

Third Presumptive Case of Coronavirus in Rhode Island

The woman had contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19 in late February

By Shauna Golden

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health authorities are preparing for a possible pandemic as they work to contain a respiratory illness in China that's caused by a new virus. Governments are working to contain the virus by limiting travel, isolating sick people and keeping travelers returning from the affected region under quarantine to watch for symptoms.
A Rhode Island woman in her 60s was diagnosed with a presumptive positive case of coronavirus on Friday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. This is the third confirmed or presumptive case in the state.

The patient was tested after exhibiting symptoms of the virus. She had direct, face-to-face contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19 in New York in late February, health officials said.

The individual is currently at home with what RIDOH called "mild symptoms." Anyone who had direct, face-to-face contact with the woman should self-quarantine, according to health officials.

A man in his 40s and a girl who went on the same trip to Italy as part of a Saint Raphael Academy group tested positive earlier this month.

Extensive contact tracing is being done on this new case, RIDOH officials said. The case is considered presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

