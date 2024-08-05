This Beacon Hill restaurant has closed after over 40 years in business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a longtime Thai restaurant in Boston has shut down.

According to a source, King & I in the city's Beacon Hill neighborhood is no longer in operation, with a note out front indicating that the decision to close the Charles Street spot comes with the recent passing of the founder of the restaurant. The note mentions that the last day in business for King & I was this past Saturday.

King & I first opened more than 40 years ago, being a popular spot among locals along with people coming from Massachusetts General Hospital just across Cambridge Street.



The address for the now-closed King & I in Beacon Hill was 145 Charles Street, Boston, MA, 02114.

