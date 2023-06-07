This Boston sake bar was just named one of the best bars in America

Esquire Magazine's "Best Bars in America" list is out and it includes a spot in Boston's Brighton neighborhood.

The Koji Club has gained a loyal following of sake enthusiasts since its establishment in 2020, according to Eater Boston.

Despite its small size, with only 16 seats and seven bar stools, the bar aims to foster a sense of camaraderie, says Esquire.

Esquire editor Kevin Sintumuang wrote that stepping into the tiny space “felt like a world away here more Tokyo than Beantown” and, once inside, bar-going strangers quickly became companions.

The sake bar is run by Alyssa DiPasquale, a prominent female sake professional. DiPasquale's expertise has also earned her recognition including when she was named Boston Magazine's "Best Beverage Director" in July 2022.

The Koji Club was added to Condé Nast Travelers’ 2023 Hot List, Best New Restaurants in the World. In August 2021, Wine Enthusiast named DiPasquale one of their Tastemakers in their annual “Forty Under 40” issue. In December of 2019, Eater National recognized Japanese sake as the next big trend to keep your eye on and named DiPasquale one of three leaders in the industry. And back in June 2013, Eater National recognized DiPasquale's hard work and honored her as an Eater Young Gun for her sake studies.

The Koji Club is a part of the Charles River Speedway in North Brighton, a marketplace filled with small format bars, restaurants, and shops.