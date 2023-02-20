This Celtics Fan Built a Side Hustle Designing New Jerseys After Every Win This Season

As the Boston Celtics keep winning and winning, so, too, in a way does Peter Rogers.

"The Celtics don't seem to stop winning, and the amount of support I have gotten for it has become truly staggering," Rogers told NBC10 Boston.

Way back before the Celtics' season started, Rogers, a graphic designer, had an idea: design a mock-up of a different Celtics jersey every.single.time. that Boston wins a game.

designing a new celtics jersey after every win 🍀



record: 1-0

He, like many fans, didn't expect 42 wins by the NBA All-Star break, though.

"I am using the All-Star break as a nice reset to give myself a chance to come up with some new ideas," he said.

One new idea, based on something Rogers kept hearing -- people loved the mock-ups and wanted the real thing -- is an actual jersey.

"We dropped the marathon Smart jersey," he said, showing off one of his designs from November.

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ☘️



record: 13-3

So the stay-at-home dad found a manufacturer and got to work. The first drop sold 200 jerseys. The next, 700+.

A passion for the Celtics during a magical season has now turned into a legitimate business.

"I think the coolest thing is actually seeing jerseys crop up at Celtics games," he shared. "I have people DM'ing me pictures of other fans wearing my jerseys which is a really surreal feeling."

Rogers is enjoying some time off now with the Celtics off for the All-Star break until Thursday. He knows, though if history is any guide, it's going to be a busy second half of the season, as well.