This Dad Proposed With the Help of His Newborn and It Was Adorable

At UMass Memorial Medical Center’s Maternity Center, this dad got an assist from his little bundle of joy to pull off a big surprise.

The new dad used his newborn’s onesie to help him propose to the baby’s mother, according to a post from the hospital.

“Me and Dad were talking. We think we should all have the same last name (turn me over),” the front side of the infant’s outfit read.

On the back, it said, “Mommy, will you marry Daddy?”

A video posted by the hospital on Facebook showed the mother holding the infant, as the father knelt beside the gurney and pulled out a ring.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The cuteness was too much to resist — Mom couldn’t help but say “yes,” the hospital said.