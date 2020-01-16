This Harvard Square Food Spot is Shutting Down

Yet another food spot in the Harvard Square section of Cambridge is shutting down.

According to an article from Cambridge Day, Salt & Olive Market in the Garage is closing at the end of February, with "family health issues" being the biggest reason for its closure, though economic trends seem to have played a role as well; co-founder Mary Taylor says that "being a small retailer in the age of Amazon and with what's happening in Harvard Square is not easy," while Harvard Square Business Association executive director Denise Jillson mentions that "People are just ordering way too much online....Foot traffic is an issue. We need more of it."

Salt & Olive first opened on Mass. Ave. back in 2014, moving to its current space in the Garage last May. The market offers a variety of gourmet products along with coffee and tea.

A number of other Harvard Square restaurants, bars, and food places have closed over recent times, including Flat Patties, Cambridge 1, Tom's BaoBao, Zambrero, John Harvard's Brewery and Ale House, Night Market, Sweet Bakery, and Crema Cafe.

The website for Salt & Olive Market can be found at https://saltandolive.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)