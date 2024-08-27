This highly-rated pizza restaurant is opening a third Massachusetts location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of highly-rated pizza spots will soon be joined by a third outlet, with this one being its first restaurant south of Boston.

According to an Instagram post from the business, Stoked Pizza Company is going to be opening in Cohasset, with an earlier Patriot Ledger article mentioning that it will be taking over the Feng Shui space on Route 3A. The post from Stoked says the following:

The long-awaited moment has arrived—the oven for our Cohasset location is here! Just last week, we received the keys to the space, and while there’s still plenty of work ahead, we're thrilled to be getting started. We’re aiming for an opening in late 2024, give or take, and we’ll keep you updated as we make progress!

Once it opens, the Cohasset location of Stoked (which started out as a pizza truck in 2014) will join others in Brookline and Cambridge; the former opened in 2016 while the latter debuted in 2021.

The address for the upcoming location of Stoked in Cohasset is 380 Chief Justice Cushing Highway (Route 3A), Cohasset, MA, 02025. The website for the business can be found at https://www.stokedpizzaco.com/

