Kowloon

This Iconic Boston-Area Restaurant Will Soon Offer Car-Hop Service and a Drive-In Theater

The family-owned restaurant on Route 1 has only been open for takeout due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Melissa Buja and Abbey Niezgoda

NBC Universal, Inc.

The popular Kowloon restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, has been given the green light to offer car-hop service and utilize their parking lot as a drive-in movie theater.

The iconic Route 1 landmark hopes to begin offering car hop service next week, in which servers bring food to customers who are seated in parked cars, where they can dine. It hopes to make its parking lot into a drive-in movie theater by next week, according to the owners.

Currently, the family-owned restaurant is only open for takeout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Wong family, which owns the restaurant, proposed their ideas to expand and the Saugus Board of Selectmen gave their approval Tuesday night.

"Just approved by Saugus Selectmen last night. Hopefully, car hop next week, drive-in next weekend," Andy Wong said in an email to NBC10 Boston.

Last month, Wong's brother, Bob, said the goal was to expand the restaurant.

"Our goal would be to have an outdoor area where people can drive their cars in and have their own picnic right beside their car," Bob Wong said.

"There could also be some entertainment, like live music."

