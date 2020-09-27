Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Picture Boston

This Is Saturn, Captured From Massachusetts. Here's the Story Behind the Photo

NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel took the photo from Winthrop

By Alec Greaney

Saturn
Mark Garfinkel / NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel is used to capturing amazing sights through his lens, both near and far. But nearly 900 million miles away is something else entirely.

On Saturday night around 8:40 p.m., Garfinkel took an oh-so-very far away snapshot of Saturn, the sixth planet from the sun and second-biggest in our solar system. According to TheSkyLive.com, an online planetarium, Saturn is currently 892 million miles away from Earth.

(For reference, the Earth orbits on average of 93 million miles from the Sun.)

Garfinkel used a 1600mm lens to capture the image of the distinctly-ringed planet, and still need to enlarge the image to make it visible amid the dark night sky.

This article tagged under:

Picture BostonSaturn
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us