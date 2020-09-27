This Is Saturn, Captured From Massachusetts. Here's the Story Behind the Photo

NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel is used to capturing amazing sights through his lens, both near and far. But nearly 900 million miles away is something else entirely.

On Saturday night around 8:40 p.m., Garfinkel took an oh-so-very far away snapshot of Saturn, the sixth planet from the sun and second-biggest in our solar system. According to TheSkyLive.com, an online planetarium, Saturn is currently 892 million miles away from Earth.

(For reference, the Earth orbits on average of 93 million miles from the Sun.)

Garfinkel used a 1600mm lens to capture the image of the distinctly-ringed planet, and still need to enlarge the image to make it visible amid the dark night sky.