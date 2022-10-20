Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester

Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital.

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15.

Authorities have identified the men as the following:

  • Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester
  • Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River
  • Luis Fernando Alves Silva, 18 years old from Fall River

The 18 year old was arrested in Danbury, Connecticut while the other two men were arrested in Worcester.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say that a shortly after, they became aware of additional victims around the warehouse area and nearby hospitals where victims were treated. All are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us