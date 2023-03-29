Three Indicted in Connection With Fatal Stabbing at Falmouth Home

Three people have been indicted in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man last fall in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Police responding to a 911 call for an assault at a home on East Falmouth Highway on the evening of Oct. 24, 2022, found Corey Lowe suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Boston Medical Center, where he later died.

After the stabbing, police said they found a trail of blood leading to a parking lot across the highway, which "abruptly stopped adjacent to a parking space."

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted James D. Blood, 40, of Lynn; Cynthia Rubin, 44, of Reading; and Marlowe Hargrove, 44, of Falmouth, for their roles in Lowe's killing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Blood was indicted on charges of second degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and entering without breaking in the nighttime, the Cape & Islands District attorney said.

Rubin was indicted on the charges of accessory after the fact, home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and entering without breaking in the nighttime, prosecutors said, and Hargrove was indicted on one charge of assault and battery to collect a loan.

Police were in the area of 442 East Falmouth Highway for hours overnight, conducting an investigation.

Arraignment dates for all three suspects will be scheduled at a later date in Barnstable Superior Court, the district attorney's office said.

The investigation that led to this week's indictments was conducted by state and Falmouth police.