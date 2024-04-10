boston restaurant talk

Three new dining spots open at Hub Hall by North Station in Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Three new dining spots have come to a food hall in Boston.

According to a press release, Cini's Pasta Bar, Bati, and Adriano's are now open at Hub Hall by North Station in Boston, with Cini's being an Italian place that features arancini and which is a new outlet of Joe Spagnuolo's place by the same name on Friend Street; Bati being an Indian eatery with an ownership connection to Shanti in Dorchester and Roslindale; and Adriano's being a soul food spot run by Chef Monique (Monique Booker). 

Hub Hall, which first opened in September of 2021, can be found at 80 Causeway Street, with its website being at https://www.hubhallboston.com/

