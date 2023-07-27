Local

Three people pulled from the water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

Police did not immediately release information on the victims' ages or conditions

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Three people were rushed to the hospital after they were pulled from the water at a popular Cape Cod beach Thursday, according to police.

Dennis police said first responders were called to the beach just before 3 p.m. for a possible drowning. They found three female victims had been rescued from the water. They were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately release information on the victims' ages or conditions.

The public was asked to stay clear of the beach while emergency crews responded. More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

As temperatures rise this week, more people will be looking to cool off in the water. But after at least two drownings over the weekend, officials are reiterating the importance of water safety.

