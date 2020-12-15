Local

storm

TIMELINE: How the Big Snowstorm Will Slam New England, Hour-by-Hour

The storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night and move out of our area a day later, after dumping over a foot on much of southern Massachusetts and much of Connecticut and Rhode Island

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A major winter storm is threatening to bring a foot of snow to parts of New England Thursday with blizzard conditions possible for some areas.

The NBC10 Boston and NECN weather team has issued a First Alert, with more than a foot of snow expected in some areas.

Tuesday evening: Clear and brisk. Temperatures in the 30s, wind chill 20s. Overnight Tuesday: Mostly clear, cold. Lows in the teens, single digits north. Wednesday: Clouding up. Night snow arrives. Highs in the 20s. Thursday: Blizzard conditions possible.

The storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night and move out of our area a day later.

Here's a look at what to expect as the storm rolls through New England:

And here's how much snow we're expecting that storm to drop across the region -- Connecticut, southern Massachusetts and northeast Rhode Island are due for the heaviest accumulation:

Expected snowfall totals when a winter storm hits Massachusetts and New England Wednesday and Thursday
NBC10 Boston

