TIMELINE: How the Big Snowstorm Will Slam New England, Hour-by-Hour

A major winter storm is threatening to bring a foot of snow to parts of New England Thursday with blizzard conditions possible for some areas.
The NBC10 Boston and NECN weather team has issued a First Alert, with more than a foot of snow expected in some areas.
The storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night and move out of our area a day later.
Here's a look at what to expect as the storm rolls through New England:
And here's how much snow we're expecting that storm to drop across the region -- Connecticut, southern Massachusetts and northeast Rhode Island are due for the heaviest accumulation: