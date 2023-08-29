Toad in Cambridge's Porter Square sold, will remain a music club

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this year, it was reported that a restaurant and a music club in Cambridge were both facing an uncertain future, but now we have learned that the music club will remain in place, though we are still waiting to hear specific details on the restaurant.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, both Toad and Christopher's in Porter Square have been sold to an unnamed buyer for approximately $3 million, and the Toad space will likely open soon after temporarily closing down on September 16, though it is possible that it could have a different name. It appears that the Christopher's space will also reopen, as current co-owner Holly Heslop says that the new owner is a restaurant investor who wants to keep Toad and the restaurant as two separate places.

Toad is a bar and no-cover music club that has featured countless local acts over the years while Christopher's, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic after being in operation for more than 40 years, has been known for its classic American fare and cozy digs (including a fireplace).

Toad is at 1912 Massachusetts Avenue while Christopher's space is at 1920 Massachusetts Avenue.

