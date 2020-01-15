Top of the Hub at Boston’s Prudential Center Is Closing

Another one of Boston's best-known restaurants is saying farewell, and this one has one of the best views in the region.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Top of the Hub at the Prudential Center is slated to shut down on April 18 along with the Skywalk Observatory, which confirms what several sources had told us late last year. We were told at the time that the restaurant might be closing around the end of 2019, but a message sent to us from the restaurant denied that it would be doing so. In the article, officials from Select Restaurants, Inc. said in a statement that "The closures are the result of the decision of Boston Properties Inc., owners of The Prudential Tower, not to provide a new lease for the venues despite several years of discussion."

This story is developing, so stay tuned for updates as they come in.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)