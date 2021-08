Massachusetts State Police said they are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer truck on Route 16 westbound near Locust Street in Medford on Friday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the tractor-trailer truck is leaking fuel.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The right lane of Route 16 is currently closed. Drivers should look for alternate routes.