Tractor-trailer crash on Route 1 in Saugus causing delays

A tractor-trailer crash on Route 1 north in Saugus, Massachusetts, is causing traffic delays on Friday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Route 1 north near the Walnut Street exit.

The two left lanes are closed, and MassDOT is advising motorists to expect delays.

Tractor trailer crash in #Saugus on US-1-NB near the Walnut street exit. Two left lanes closed. Expect delays — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 15, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

No further details were immediately released.