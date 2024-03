Delays are expected after a tractor-trailer rollover in Randolph, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened on Route 93 South, just north of exit 5B.

Half the road has been shut down due to the sand spilled by the truck in the crash, authorities say.

Troopers and other responders continue to work at the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on Rt 93 south, just north of Exit 5B Randolph. Half the road is shut down right now, cleanup of sand spill ongoing, expect delays. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/N31PEUUC2c — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 9, 2024