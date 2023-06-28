Transportation officials to discuss upcoming closure of Sumner Tunnel

Ahead of the upcoming full closure of Boston's Sumner Tunnel, transportation officials are set to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss impacts that local drivers can expect.

The Sumner Tunnel — an important artery that connects East Boston to the North End via Route 1A South — is scheduled to be fully closed beginning at 12:01 a.m. July 5, until Aug. 31.

The full closure comes amid a restoration project on the tunnel — a piece of infrastructure that dates back to the 1930s. Work includes improvements to the tunnel ceiling, road, walls, lighting and other changes that MassDOT says will boost safety and climate resiliency.

Transportation officials are preparing for the summer closure by planning to offer free rides on the Blue Line, cutting tolls on alternative routes and other accommodations meant to ease travel headaches in the area.

Wednesday's news conference will happen at 9:30 a.m. at the Wonderland MBTA station in Revere. Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca, MBTA General Manager Phillip End, Massport CEO Lisa Wieland, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are all expected to be in attendance.