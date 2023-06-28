Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Sumner Tunnel

Transportation officials to discuss upcoming closure of Sumner Tunnel

A news conference will be carried live on this story at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday

By Matt Fortin

The Sumner Tunnel in Boston ahead of a major construction project.
Mass. Department of Transportation

Ahead of the upcoming full closure of Boston's Sumner Tunnel, transportation officials are set to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss impacts that local drivers can expect.

The Sumner Tunnel — an important artery that connects East Boston to the North End via Route 1A South — is scheduled to be fully closed beginning at 12:01 a.m. July 5, until Aug. 31.

The Sumner Tunnel will be closed seven days a week from July 5 to August 31.

The full closure comes amid a restoration project on the tunnel — a piece of infrastructure that dates back to the 1930s. Work includes improvements to the tunnel ceiling, road, walls, lighting and other changes that MassDOT says will boost safety and climate resiliency.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Transportation officials are preparing for the summer closure by planning to offer free rides on the Blue Line, cutting tolls on alternative routes and other accommodations meant to ease travel headaches in the area.

Wednesday's news conference will happen at 9:30 a.m. at the Wonderland MBTA station in Revere. Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca, MBTA General Manager Phillip End, Massport CEO Lisa Wieland, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are all expected to be in attendance.

More transportation news

MBTA Jun 15

Feds give conditional approval to MBTA's revised worker safety plan

MBTA Jun 9

Free Blue Line rides, other alternatives announced for upcoming Sumner Tunnel closure

This article tagged under:

Sumner Tunnel
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us