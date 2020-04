A large pile of trash was on fire at 1580 VFW Pkwy around 11:30 Sunday night, according to the Boston Fire Department.

At approximately 11:30 pm, @BostonFire was called to a fire at 1580 VFW Pkwy. Crews found a large pile of trash burning and it had extended to building. The companies quickly got it under control and are checking for extension. pic.twitter.com/UKywNsAi3G — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 20, 2020

Crews found out that the burning pile of trash had extended to building. The Boston Fire and Police Departments quickly got it under control. BFD-FIU was on scene with the alarm company as well.