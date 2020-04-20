Mayor Walsh: ‘You are Not a Champion’ If You Run Boston Marathon Route

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is doubling down on his message to folks to stay away from the Boston Marathon starting line Monday amid the coronavirus crisis.

Parking restrictions are in place in downtown Hopkinton, around the Town Common and near the starting line to act as a deterrent amid concerns that some people might attempt to go out and run the course on Monday.

Boston mayor Marty Walsh posted a reminder to social media again Sunday, saying: “patriots’ day is about a moment in history when Bostonians led the fight and sacrificed for the greater good” urging people to “do the right thing and let the first responders focus on those in need.”

Tomorrow, I urge you to not run the Marathon course. Do the right thing and let the first responders focus on those in need. Save your energy for September 14.

City officials and the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the race, decided to postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 back in March because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Boston Athletic Association says each year 4,000 local and state first responders and medical personnel work to support the Marathon but this year they are busy working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you try to run the marathon route Monday you are not a champion you are actually not helping us. You are putting people at risk," Walsh said. "It’s not a great accomplishment. You’re not going to be celebrated for it. No one is gonna be clapping for you."